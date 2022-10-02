By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 100 yards for 3rd time in 2022, but Falcons go over 200 to down Browns

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
2 — Costly turnovers by the Browns, who entered Sunday's game with the fewest turnovers in the NFL. David Njoku's fumble in the first quarter set up a Falcons touchdown and Jacoby Brissett's interception in the fourth sealed the loss.
10 — Points for the Browns in the first half despite entering the red zone three times. The Browns were stalled on fourth-and-goal on their opening drive and were forced to settle for a field goal despite reaching the 1-yard line late in the second quarter.
177 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking the fourth time out of four the Browns have cleared 170 in a game this season.
202 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns. Entering Sunday's game, they'd been allowing just 83.6 per game.
118 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who has cleared the century mark in three of four games this season. He has 25 100-yard rushing performances in his career.
1 — Sack for DT Jordan Elliott, the first solo sack of his career.
1 — Catch for Amari Cooper, who was bottled up by the Falcons defense after posting back-to-back 100-yard games in Weeks 2 and 3.
42 — Yards on a catch by Donovan Peoples-Jones, who hauled in the longest catch by a Browns player this season in Sunday's second quarter. He finished with five catches for 71 yards.
11:28 — That's the time-of-possession advantage the Browns had in Sunday's loss. The Falcons possessed the ball for just a little more than a minute in the second quarter.
1 — Interception for Denzel Ward, who nabbed his first of the season and the Browns' first since Week 1 in Sunday's third quarter.
