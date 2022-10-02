By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 100 yards for 3rd time in 2022, but Falcons go over 200 to down Browns

2 — Costly turnovers by the Browns, who entered Sunday's game with the fewest turnovers in the NFL. David Njoku's fumble in the first quarter set up a Falcons touchdown and Jacoby Brissett's interception in the fourth sealed the loss.

10 — Points for the Browns in the first half despite entering the red zone three times. The Browns were stalled on fourth-and-goal on their opening drive and were forced to settle for a field goal despite reaching the 1-yard line late in the second quarter.

177 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking the fourth time out of four the Browns have cleared 170 in a game this season.

202 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns. Entering Sunday's game, they'd been allowing just 83.6 per game.