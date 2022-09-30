Three Browns players to don international helmet stickers to celebrate league-wide diversity

Three Browns players will don helmet stickers representing the flag of their home country for Weeks 4 and 5 as part of a league-wide initiative to celebrate international diversity in the NFL.

TE David Njoku, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and OG Hjalte Froholdt, who all have ancestral roots beyond the U.S., had the sticker added to their helmets this week. Njoku, who was born in the U.S. but had immediate family members born in Africa, has a Nigerian flag on his helmet. Owusu-Koramoah, whose father was born in Africa, will have the Ghanian, and Froholdt, who moved to the U.S. from Europe when he was 16, will don Denmark.

"It's awesome and much appreciated," Njoku said. "We get to pay our dues to our home countries, and it doesn't get better than that. Personally for me and the NFL, we've never gotten to this point before, so it's only up from here."

In the player-led initiative that looks to showcase the global influence on the league and recognize the impact that those contributing nations have had on NFL rosters, fans will see over 50 nations and territories represented.