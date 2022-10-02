Live Updates: Browns vs. Falcons in Week 4

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Final from Atlanta. Back home next week. pic.twitter.com/7pVBu6qPew— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
making the fam proud 🧡 pic.twitter.com/0uBBBd8AIr— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
Nicholas Chubb. All that needs to be said.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iJqdyvFpsl pic.twitter.com/TEsh72DRcT
After a 20-yard run from Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb trucks through Falcons' D for a 28-yard touchdown. #Browns lead 20-17 with 9:51 to go.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
The top RB duo in the league is unstoppable once again, and there are a lottttt of dog barks coming from the crowd.
Falcons take a 17-13 lead over #Browns after a 10-play sequence that spanned 75 yards.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
All 10 of their plays were runs.
final stretch#CLEvsATL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/IuG8YkrDS5— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
Cade gives us the lead 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DHetW9IbR4— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
.@denzelward read it like a book! 📙— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iJqdyvFpsl pic.twitter.com/U9FmhjfVjU
Denzel Ward intercepts Marcus Mariota. #Browns going to have great field position now for this next drive.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
Mariota has completed one of eight pass attempts for 7 yards and an INT since the first quarter.
😤🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/l0iCx3pxcG— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
first career solo sack for Jordan! 🐶— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iJqdyvFpsl pic.twitter.com/jHY5cyvmvL
first half through the lens ⤵️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
#Browns heading into halftime at 10-10. Could've been a bigger lead had it not been for several rough plays near the goal line.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
Jacoby Brissett, however, continues to look strong and is 13-of-18 for 171 yards and 101.9 passer rating.
that snag in the sun and perfect form on the ball spin... my goodness 😎— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
1 yard to go? no thanks, imma throw a bomb 🤷♂️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iJqdyvFpsl pic.twitter.com/eu0jlFmhJJ
DONOVAN 👏 PEOPLES 👏 JONES 👏— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
That's now two huge pass breakups from Grant Delpit on third downs in this game.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
7 had 'em stumbling— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iJqdyvFpsl pic.twitter.com/61KhLoBtPH
JACOBYYYYYYYY— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
just us or does @NickChubb look EXTRA strong today? 😳— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
1 of 4#CLEvsATL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/LrJqawJuMD— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
#Browns RB and kick returner Jerome Ford is questionable to return with an ankle injury.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
Falcons capitalize on a costly fumble from David Njoku and go 31 yards in three plays after for a TD.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
Anthony Walker, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney all being missed on defense right now.
Perrion TFL 😧— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HZJNmOPRXg
Grant Delpit closed quickly to break up a pass in the end zone on third-and-goal.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
Falcons kick the FG and take a 3-0 lead.
#Browns went for it on fourth-and-3 from the 4-yard line and were unsuccessful on first drive of the game.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
Rough way to finish a drive highlighted by David Njoku catching two passes for 45 yards.
you love to see this start 👏— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/kER3jj4khi
representing their roots 🇬🇭🇳🇬🇩🇰@NFL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/dSkHASrbGO— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
𝔇𝔓𝔍 pic.twitter.com/Uzgk76i60S— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
Week 4! Let’s go @Browns pic.twitter.com/ypopiooG5l— Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) October 2, 2022
7️⃣➡️2️⃣ #CLEvsATL pic.twitter.com/XxCA6u7cXx— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
pregame prep— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📸 » https://t.co/bzQQYS4M8X pic.twitter.com/bilL2vXagu
🧘♂️💪 @David_Njoku80 pic.twitter.com/FeEBDv4LJB— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
Georgia's own 💯 pic.twitter.com/cZDh2Mqcvx— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
Wright is starting today, so re-posting this story for your pregame reading pleasure https://t.co/1YIMUpSIDI— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 2, 2022
dress to impress 👔 pic.twitter.com/t8BbIgjLjP— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
Our inactives for #CLEvsATL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
episode 4 drops today#CLEvsATL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/wGVnimlh7A— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
great day for some #Browns football pic.twitter.com/Gyn1JFRXOb— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
looking to go 1-0 this week— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022
📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/JaDY1IbEYK
back at it in Atlanta 😤#CLEvsATL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/5QU38B35kJ— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022