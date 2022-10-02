Postgame Recap

Late-game struggles doom Browns in loss to Falcons 

The Browns are now 2-2 after a difficult loss on the road

Oct 02, 2022 at 03:57 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

ATLANTA — The Browns fell to the Falcons, 23-20, and dropped their record to 2-2 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both sides were tied 20-20 with seven minutes remaining, but the Falcons pulled ahead with a field goal late to take the lead. The Browns were intercepted on their final chance to win the game on a third-and-23 play, sealing the loss.

QB Jacoby Brissett went 21-of-35 for 234 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The Browns had possession for 35 minutes, 11 more than the Falcons, but late-game struggles by the defense and missed goal-line opportunities from the offense doomed Cleveland.

*Moment of the game: *With just over two minutes left, the Falcons converted a 45-yard field attempt from Younghoe Koo to take the lead. After shutting out the Falcons in the second and third quarters, the Browns defense allowed them to score 10 points on the first two drives of the fourth quarter and take the lead. Koo's field goal was the last play on a seven-play, 70-yard drive.

*Player of the game: *Chubb, who continued to again look like the best running back in the NFL. He carried the ball 19 times for 118 yards and one touchdown, which will likely leave him as the league's leading rusher for the second straight week. His 28-yard touchdown run, one where the Falcons defense never touched him, helped even the score late in the fourth quarter.

*Stat of the game: *1. That's how many touchdowns the Browns were able to convert on three red zone opportunities. They ended up costing them late in the game, where an early lead might've changed the game and help the Browns stay ahead.

*The game was decided when: *Brissett was intercepted on third-and-23. He heaved a desperation pass to Amari Cooper, but the ball was slightly underthrown. With 55 seconds left, the Falcons were able to finish the game in victory formation.

What's next?: The Browns will return to Cleveland for Week 5 in a huge AFC matchup against the Chargers. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

