Transactions

Presented By

Browns designate CB Greedy Williams for return, sign S Richard LeCounte III to practice squad

Williams was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 and is now eligible to practice

Oct 05, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

100522_Williams

The Browns on Wednesday designated CB Greedy Williams for return from injured reserve and signed S Richard LeCounte III to the practice squad.

Williams, a fourth-year veteran, was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. He's totaled two interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 28 career games, including 10 pass breakups last season. Williams will join Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II at the top of the cornerback depth chart and is now eligible to practice.

LeCounte, a 2021 fifth-round pick, was waived by the Browns on Monday. He has three tackles in 10 career games.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 4

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Falcons yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
1 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
2 / 45

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
3 / 45

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
4 / 45

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
5 / 45

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
6 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Kyle Pitts after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
7 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Kyle Pitts after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
8 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
9 / 45

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
10 / 45

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
11 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
12 / 45

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
13 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
14 / 45

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
15 / 45

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
16 / 45

A fan before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
17 / 45

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
18 / 45

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
19 / 45

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
20 / 45

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
21 / 45

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
22 / 45

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
23 / 45

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
24 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
25 / 45

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
26 / 45

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
27 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
28 / 45

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
29 / 45

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
30 / 45

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
31 / 45

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
32 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
33 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
34 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
35 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
36 / 45

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
37 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
38 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
39 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
40 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
41 / 45

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
42 / 45

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
43 / 45

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
44 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
45 / 45

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Brown rejoins the Browns after spending 2018 on the club's practice squad and appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019

news

Browns place RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

The team also signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

news

Browns claim G Drew Forbes

The Browns waived S Richard LeCounte III to make room for Forbes

news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall to active roster, elevate DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver

Myles Garrett has also been downgraded to out

news

Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to practice squad

Weaver has played in one career game, while Carter has played in 65 career games

news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve

Walker was voted a team captain and started three games

news

Browns elevate TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

Forristall appeared in 2 games with the Browns in 2021, and Rogers was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 13

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in both games with the Browns this season, while Rochell played in Week 1

news

Browns place TE Jesse James and DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve

The team also signed T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the practice squad and released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

Advertising