Browns designate CB Greedy Williams for return, sign S Richard LeCounte III to practice squad

The Browns on Wednesday designated CB Greedy Williams for return from injured reserve and signed S Richard LeCounte III to the practice squad.
Williams, a fourth-year veteran, was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. He's totaled two interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 28 career games, including 10 pass breakups last season. Williams will join Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II at the top of the cornerback depth chart and is now eligible to practice.
LeCounte, a 2021 fifth-round pick, was waived by the Browns on Monday. He has three tackles in 10 career games.
