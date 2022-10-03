Browns discuss early 4th-down play call vs. Falcons, strive to eliminate mistakes in all areas

The Browns supported Stefanski's play call and overall aggressive play style — it shows he has trust in them to make big plays in critical moments.

"To be honest, stuff like that excites me," Njoku said. "It shows we're not afraid to put it all on the line. Sometimes, we're able to execute. Other times, we're not so lucky."

Brissett had no qualms with the decision, either.

"We've been going for a lot of fourth downs, and we've been getting it," he said. "Obviously, we're behind an aggressive play and we live with the results, and we go to the next play. We respect Kev for giving us that trust and this team because it's not just about offense, it's about the defense and the special teams in that sense.

"They trust us to go for it. We've just got to convert it, and we will."

Sure, in hindsight, the Browns would've perhaps chosen differently, or at least run a different play that would've better positioned a receiver to be open in the end zone. The incompletion was costly, but it was far from the only example Sunday where Cleveland didn't execute in a crucial situation.

The Browns suffered a holding penalty on second-and-1 from the Falcons' 1-yard line in their final drive before the first half — it ultimately led them to kick a field goal rather than possibly score a touchdown from a much shorter distance.

They allowed the Falcons to run 10 straight plays on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

They gave up a 42-yard pass play and surrendered an additional 15 yards to the Falcons due to a facemask penalty on Atlanta's go-ahead field-goal drive.

They also threw an interception on their final pass attempt, a deep shot from Brissett to Amari Cooper on third-and-23.

Each of those plays affected the outcome to a similar degree as the fourth-down play call, which is why the Browns are sharing the blame from a loss that stings but will serve as a base for improvement as they begin a much tougher stretch of the regular season.

"It's never OK when, as a team, we beat ourselves," Njoku said. "We're just going to go back to the drawing board, work and correct mistakes."

The Browns are 2-2 after playing the fourth-easiest schedule in the league and hold the second-toughest schedule in the remaining 13 games, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. With an upcoming matchup next week against the Chargers (2-2) and future games against the Ravens (2-2), Dolphins (3-1), Bills (3-1) and Buccaneers (2-2) in the next two months, the Browns will have to be better in all areas to remain in the playoff race in December.

To stop being aggressive on offense against those teams would be a poor choice. The improvement lies in the execution, which is what the Browns are focusing on most as they turn the page from a difficult defeat.