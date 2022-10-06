What the Chargers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chargers, we're checking out what they're saying in Los Angeles about the game.
He plays with outstanding pace. He can really see the game and really pace the blocking scheme. I think he sets up his blocks really well. He's just a very tough tackle because of how he is built. He has a really strong lower body. He can shrink his surface, where he becomes even thicker and smaller. Then, he has really good speed. He was a track guy in high school. He's a lot faster back than you would think, too, because he's such a big back. He's outstanding at breaking away from people. You see a lot of the long runs on the movie. A very complete running back. Chargers HC Brandon Staley on Nick Chubb
That was always my dream. I went to games at the old stadium. I have not seen a [Browns] game live at the new stadium. I know that it's right on the lake, and that it is a great venue, for sure. With their franchise, in the last couple of years, they've really improved. Those fans are going to come alive when they have a team to root for. Right now, they have a team that is a quality team. They're improving. They're one of the top teams in the AFC. It's going to be an intense environment, for sure. Staley, a Perry native, on growing up in the Cleveland suburb and if he ever 'dreamed of coaching' at FirstEnergy Stadium
"I like how [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi describes these pass rushers as werewolves [laughter]. They got a couple werewolves on their side you know, [DE Jadeveon] Clowney and [DE] Myles Garrett. We'll have to have a plan for them when they're on the field absolutely because they are game wreckers, so when we have them on the field we will be very aware and treat them with the respect that they've earned." Chargers RB Austin Ekeler on facing Garrett and Clowney
I always love good energy in the stadium so, looking forward to it and it's something that we prepare for all year. Playing when we can't hear it's important that we're on our responsibilities when we're talking. Ekeler on playing in the loud environment expected at FirstEnergy Stadium
"Play good football, honestly. To be honest, stop the run, try to stop the run. You know a guy like Chubb he's really talented you know so just try to slow him down. Honestly, it's probably impossible to slow a guy like that down. He's very good, he does a really good job at running his feet, very hard to tackle, he breaks a lot of tackles. A lot of tackles watching film of him, really talented, really talented player." DT Sebastian Joseph-Day on slowing the Browns offense
I just think it challenges us in a way that we just have to be really technique sound. You have to make sure you that we follow our keys and you can't really tee off on anything you know, you just have to play football and that what makes it challenging. Maybe some teams they give you some hints on how they do things, but they do such a good a good job at keeping it balanced and have such good players on both sides of the ball, and their o-line is elite. They do a really good job, so you can't really tee off on anything you just got to play true football with them. Joseph-Day on the challenges of the Browns offensive scheme and RB duo
You just do a ton of film study, as much film study as you can do and then focus on fundamentals, focus on yourself, focus on what makes you good and what makes you successful and continue to do those things. RT Trey Pipkins III on preparing for Garrett