Browns seek fan submissions for potential new Dog logo

The Cleveland Browns are seeking input from Browns fans and are asking them to submit artwork that can potentially be considered the team's new dog logo.

As part of the exciting collaboration, fans will first be asked to submit their design via clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo, then share their work on their own social channels to help promote. Starting Thursday, fans can cast their vote on their favorite artwork only through clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo, where they will be prompted to enter an email address to proceed. Voting is tailored to one entry per email address. From the fan logos entered in the contest, the Browns will select and post the logos that fans can vote on. The artist who receives the highest number of votes will be placed with a mix of three additional local designs for the final round of voting, which will open May 10 and close in early June.

Last month, the team launched a March Madness-style bracket, where fans voted in one-on-one matchups to decide what breed of dog best fits the "Browns Dawg," which ultimately led to the Mastiff breed being chosen.

"We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase," said Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson. "We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond."