Browns selected to coach at 2017 Senior Bowl

Jan 03, 2017 at 09:04 AM
Hue Jackson and the Browns coaching staff will get a hands-on opportunity to evaluate some of the nation's top draft prospects at the 2017 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Browns and Bears were selected Tuesday to coach in the game, which is set for Jan. 28, in Mobile, Alabama. The Browns will make a week of it coaching the South team through three practices before squaring off against the North.

"I'm excited about coaching the Senior Bowl," Jackson said. "They really do an outstanding job of getting great players to participate in the game. Obviously, this can be really beneficial to our organization by spending a week coaching some of the best players in college football while we are preparing for the draft. I always say coaching is all about teaching and putting players in the best environment to succeed. I really look at this as an opportunity to help these young men be at their best during a week in which they get to showcase their talents to the entire National Football League."

The Browns hold multiple picks in the first and second round, including the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears hold the No. 3 pick.

"The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears represent two of the NFL's flagship franchises when it comes to tradition and history and we are proud to have them lead this year's North and South teams," said Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage.

"Armed with a number of extra draft picks, I know the Browns are looking forward to working with and evaluating the South squad, while the Bears and their staff will embrace their opportunity to coach and scout the North roster.

"Jackson has a sterling reputation as an innovative offensive mind and is motivated to turn the Browns around. So, this is an ideal situation for Cleveland to get a head start on the 2017 NFL Draft. He and his staff will do a great job with these all-star prospects."

The Senior Bowl serves as one of the most important post-season scouting events leading into the draft. It's the final opportunity for coaches and talent evaluators from around the league to analyze players in a football setting before adding them to their roster in late April.

A number of current Browns participated in the Senior Bowl, including quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive lineman Spencer Drango, defensive linemen Danny Shelton and Carl Nassib and linebackers Joe Schobert, Nate Orchard and Christian Kirksey.

Both the NFL Network and ESPN will televise the practices during the week and NFL Network will carry the game live Saturday.

