Browns set to host 2026 Northeast Ohio Girls Flag Football Championship Tournament

The Cleveland Browns are excited to welcome fans to the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium on Monday, May 11 for the 2026 Browns Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament!

Now in its fifth year, the Northeast Ohio Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament, presented by Gatorade, will showcase the top 16 teams in the region. This elite group includes 11 division champions and five wildcard teams, all competing for one goal — bringing home the title.

After an unforgettable and highly competitive season, there's no better stage for the finale than under the lights at InfoCision Stadium, where one team will rise above the rest and be crowned champion.

The stakes are even higher this year, as the champion and three runner-ups will earn an automatic bid to the inaugural OHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championship. The state championship is set for Saturday, May 16 in Canton, Ohio, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, where they will take on the top four teams from the Cincinnati Bengals region.