Browns set to host annual First and Ten Toy Drive    

The Cleveland Browns and local Marines will host their annual Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, presented by Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS). The toy drive will benefit Toys for Tots and be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium prior to the Dec. 10 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the Browns Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive, Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need within Cuyahoga County. U.S. Marine Corps and EMS volunteers will collect items and monetary contributions at the Cleveland Browns Stadium gates as fans enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m.

EMS once again will launch the toy drive through a generous $5,000 contribution to further help in providing many deserving Northeast Ohio children with a memorable holiday.

Last year, with the support of our fans we were able to raise over $20,000 to benefit Toys for Tots! Help us achieve another great turn out by donating new toys or monetary contributions Sunday, Dec. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium as the Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If you are unable to attend the Dec. 10 game, please consider making a monetary donation here.

About Browns Give Back:

The Browns are committed to championing youth football, education and social justice in our communities and throughout Ohio.

About Electronic Merchant Systems:

Since 1988, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) has helped business owners realize their full potential and grow their financial well-being. Today, EMS is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with offices and agents coast to coast servicing tens of thousands of retail, internet, and start-up businesses nationwide. By providing an innovative suite of business solutions and high-quality service, EMS has become a leading provider of payment processing and merchant services.

About Toys for Tots: