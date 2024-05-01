 Skip to main content
Browns set to host the 2024 Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament

The tournament will take place on May 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium

May 01, 2024 at 09:28 AM
The Cleveland Browns are thrilled to welcome you to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Monday, May 6 for the 2024 Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament!

It has been an epic season filled with touchdown celebrations, spin moves, flag pulls and allowing your girls high school flag football players to be a part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

There is no better way to end the season than at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, under the lights, where one champion will be crowned.

Details outlining the tournament can be found below:

Event: Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament
Description: The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the 3rd Annual Northeast Ohio Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament, where 28 of the most talented teams from across the region will clash in a dynamic showdown to clinch the coveted championship title.
Date: Monday, May 6th
Time: 4:30PM-8:30PM
Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium
Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114
Fan/Spectator Entrance: NE Jr. Gate (map below)
Entry: Free for all fans, spectators, student-sections, bands, cheer teams, etc.
Parking: Free - North Coast Harbor Lot (map below)
Concessions: Will NOT be available for purchase
Tournament Schedule: Single elimination tournament (game bracket below)

Should you have any additional questions or concerns, contact us at youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com

