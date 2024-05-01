Browns set to host the 2024 Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament

The Cleveland Browns are thrilled to welcome you to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Monday, May 6 for the 2024 Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament!

It has been an epic season filled with touchdown celebrations, spin moves, flag pulls and allowing your girls high school flag football players to be a part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

There is no better way to end the season than at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, under the lights, where one champion will be crowned.

Details outlining the tournament can be found below:

Event: Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament

Description: The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the 3rd Annual Northeast Ohio Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament, where 28 of the most talented teams from across the region will clash in a dynamic showdown to clinch the coveted championship title.

Date: Monday, May 6th

Time: 4:30PM-8:30PM

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114

Fan/Spectator Entrance: NE Jr. Gate (map below)

Entry: Free for all fans, spectators, student-sections, bands, cheer teams, etc.

Parking: Free - North Coast Harbor Lot (map below)

Concessions: Will NOT be available for purchase

Tournament Schedule: Single elimination tournament (game bracket below)