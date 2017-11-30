Browns shrug off 'revenge' factor against Chargers after Christmas Eve win

BEREA — In what was their lone win over the past 27 games, the Browns took down the Chargers on Christmas Eve last season in dramatic fashion.

But when the two teams face off again this weekend in Los Angeles, coach Hue Jackson doesn't believe revenge will play much of a factor.

"Let's be honest," Jackson said Wednesday. "We're are an 0-11 football team. I don't think they are looking for revenge per se. That's a new regime there now. I think they're going about their business, working hard and they have something to play for."

Indeed, the Chargers (5-6) have won five of their last seven games — including two big wins over the Cowboys and Bills — after an 0-4 start.

"They are explosive right now and they are a hot team right now," linebacker Christian Kirksey said, "so we have to make sure that we do everything in our power to limit them and some of the good things that they do. Just go out there and prepare to win."

It won't be easy. The Chargers are ranked 10th in yards per game (357.1) and have terrorized opposing quarterbacks thanks to defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who have combined for 19 sacks. Bosa, the former Ohio State star, has 10.5 sacks.

Because of that, Jackson shrugged off the notion that the Chargers — faced with the opportunity to win the AFC West — will think much about last year's meeting. He doesn't believe first-year head coach Anthony Lynn will allow their focus to waver.

"They're still in the playoff hunt. They're playing at home. We have to travel across the country. I think those are the things he'll talk about," Jackson said. "Maybe the players that were there from a year ago will talk about that, but I don't think their coaches will."

To be certain, last season's win over the Chargers was a cathartic experience for a team that was then 0-14.

And the Browns hope they can create that same magic in Los Angeles, regardless of what happened almost a year ago.

"I'm pretty sure it's on some of their minds but I don't think it'll be something that's big," Kirksey said.