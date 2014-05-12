Browns Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Monday signed 11 undrafted free agents. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

The group includes four wide receivers, two offensive linemen, one running back, one fullback, one quarterback, one defensive back and one defensive lineman.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College Hometown

Ray Agnew FB 5-10 247 2/26/1991 Southern Illinois Chesterfield, Mo.

Calvin Barnett DL 6-2 317 10/7/1991 Oklahoma State Tulsa, Okla.

Darwin Cook DB 5-11 195 7/17/1991 West Virginia Cleveland, Ohio

Isaiah Crowell RB 5-11 225 1/8/1993 Alabama State Columbus, Ga.

Anthony Dima OL 6-6 295 10/21/1990 Massachusetts Centereach, N.Y.

Chandler Jones WR 5-9 185 11/28/1991 San Jose State Torrance, Calif.

Jonathan Krause WR 5-11 190 1/18/1992 Vanderbilt Snellville, Ga.

Michael Philipp OL 6-4 316 9/7/1991 Oregon State San Bernardino, Calif.

Connor Shaw QB 6-1 210 9/19/1991 South Carolina Flowery Branch, Ga.

Kenny Shaw WR 5-11 180 1/15/1992 Florida State Orlando, Fla.

Willie Snead WR 5-11 195 10/17/1992 Ball State Belle Glade, Fla.

Ray Agnew – Appeared in 45 games at Southern Illinois… Served as lead blocker for an SIU offense that averaged 153.1 rushing yards per game and 14 touchdowns in 2013… Father, Ray, played 11 seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle and currently works in the player personnel department for the St. Louis Rams… Younger brother, Malcolm, is a senior running back at Southern Illinois… Graduated from De Smet Jesuit High School in Chesterfield, Mo.

Calvin Barnett – Played two seasons at Oklahoma State after transferring from Navarro Community College… Registered 62 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks with the Cowboys… Became OSU's first two-time all-conference defensive lineman since Stacey Satterwhite (1990-91)… Played with Browns first-round pick Justin Gilbert… Helped Navarro capture the 2010 NJCAA championship… Graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla.

Darwin Cook – Played in 49 games at West Virginia… Amassed 189 tackles, seven interceptions and two touchdowns (one interception return, one fumble return)… Led the team with four interceptions as a senior and finished second with 74 tackles… Graduated from Shaw High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Isaiah Crowell – Transferred to ASU after his freshman season at Georgia where he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year by the Associated Press… Led Georgia with 850 rushing yards and five touchdowns… Finished his ASU career with 1,963 rushing yards on 329 carries (6.0 avg.) with 30 touchdowns… Finished fifth in Hornets history in points scored (180) and sixth in rushing yards… Graduated from Carver Higher School in Columbus, Ga.

Anthony Dima – Played in 33 games at Massachusetts… Began his career at Hofstra as a redshirt freshman… Transferred to UMass in 2010… Started 10 games at left tackle in 2013… Selected to the all-conference team as a senior… Graduated from Centereach High School in Centereach, N.Y.

Chandler Jones – Finished as San Jose State's career leader in receptions (248), receiving yards (3,087) and touchdown catches (29)… Became first player in school history with at least 50 receptions as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior… Appeared in 50 games and registered 10 100-yard receiving games… In 2011, he became the second player in NCAA history to score a touchdown rushing, receiving and by fumble recovery in the same game… Father, Mike Jones, played seven seasons as an NFL wide receiver and is currently the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State University… Graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, Calif.

Jonathan Krause – Appeared in 49 games at Vanderbilt… Registered 98 receptions for 1,197 yards with three receiving touchdowns… Rushed for 198 yards on 20 carries with two scores… Added 427 punt-return yards and two touchdowns… Graduated from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Ga.

Michael Philipp – Started 48 games at left tackle for Oregon State, including a streak of 26 consecutive over the course of his junior and senior seasons… Finished third in Oregon State history with 48 starts, two behind the all-time record of 50… Protected Oregon State QB Sean Mannion's blind side, when he led the PAC-12 with 4,662 passing yards in 2013… In 2009, he became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start for the Beavers since 1997… Graduated from Arroyo Valley High School in San Bernardino, Calif.

Connor Shaw – Became the winningest quarterback in South Carolina history with a 27-5 (.844) career mark as a starter, including a 17-0 record at home... Completed 480 of 733 passes (65.5 percent) for 6,074 yards with 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions… As a senior, threw 284 passes, which resulted in 24 touchdowns and just one interception… Father, Lee, played football at Western Carolina… Mother, Dawn, played basketball at North Georgia… Brother, Jaybo, was a quarterback at Georgia Southern… Graduated from Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch, Ga., where his dad was the head football coach.

Kenny Shaw – Finished career at Florida State with 124 receptions for 1,919 yards and 13 touchdowns… As a senior, tied for second on Seminoles in receptions (54) and third in receiving yards (933)… Also returned punts and finished sixth in the ACC with a 9.7-yard average in 2013… Helped FSU claim the 2013 national championship, the school's first since 1999… Graduated from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla.