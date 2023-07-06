Browns sign CB Thakarius Keyes

Keyes (6-1, 202) is officially in his third NFL season out of Tulane. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Keyes has played in 13 career games with one start between the Chiefs (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Chicago Bears (2021). He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squads of the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. For his career, Keyes has totaled seven tackles. A native of Laurel, Miss., he also goes by the nickname "BoPete."