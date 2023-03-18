Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst

The Browns on Saturday completed their second addition to the defensive tackle position this offseason by signing with DT Maurice Hurst.
A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, Hurst has played in 42 career games with 17 starts and totaled 78 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups. His best season was his rookie year, when he started 10 games and recorded 31 tackles and four sacks, both of which are his career-highs.
After three seasons with the Raiders, Hurst signed with the 49ers in 2021 and played in two games with two tackles that season before a calf injury ended his season. He re-signed with them in 2022 but suffered a torn bicep in training camp and missed the season.
The Browns have now completed three additions to their defensive line in the current free agency period after officially agreeing to terms with DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Wednesday. They have also signed S Juan Thornhill and TE Jordan Akins.
Check out photos of new Browns DT Maurice Hurst, a five-year veteran