Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst

The Browns on Saturday completed their second addition to the defensive tackle position this offseason by signing with DT Maurice Hurst.

A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, Hurst has played in 42 career games with 17 starts and totaled 78 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups. His best season was his rookie year, when he started 10 games and recorded 31 tackles and four sacks, both of which are his career-highs.

After three seasons with the Raiders, Hurst signed with the 49ers in 2021 and played in two games with two tackles that season before a calf injury ended his season. He re-signed with them in 2022 but suffered a torn bicep in training camp and missed the season.