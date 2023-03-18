Transactions

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst

Hurst is a five-year veteran with 78 career tackles

Mar 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Saturday completed their second addition to the defensive tackle position this offseason by signing with DT Maurice Hurst.

A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, Hurst has played in 42 career games with 17 starts and totaled 78 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups. His best season was his rookie year, when he started 10 games and recorded 31 tackles and four sacks, both of which are his career-highs.

After three seasons with the Raiders, Hurst signed with the 49ers in 2021 and played in two games with two tackles that season before a calf injury ended his season. He re-signed with them in 2022 but suffered a torn bicep in training camp and missed the season.

The Browns have now completed three additions to their defensive line in the current free agency period after officially agreeing to terms with DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Wednesday. They have also signed S Juan Thornhill and TE Jordan Akins.

Photos: Maurice Hurst Through The Years

Check out photos of new Browns DT Maurice Hurst, a five-year veteran

AP20267829419304
1 / 10
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (96) celebrates during a NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 15-10. (John McGillen via AP)
2 / 10

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (96) celebrates during a NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 15-10. (John McGillen via AP)

John McGillen/2021 National Football League
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 10

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers' Maurice Hurst at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
4 / 10

San Francisco 49ers' Maurice Hurst at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
5 / 10

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
6 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

John Locher/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is brought down with the ball by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
7 / 10

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is brought down with the ball by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (96) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
8 / 10

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (96) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Close up of the helmet decal of Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
9 / 10

Close up of the helmet decal of Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst celebrates after a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
10 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst celebrates after a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising