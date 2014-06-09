Browns sign Jake Rogers, Alex Parsons

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Monday signed OL Alex Parsons and K/P Jake Rogers. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Parsons a 6-4, 301-pound lineman officially in his second NFL season out of Southern California, originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2010. Parsons has appeared in 16 games with one start.

After spending two seasons (2010-11) on the Raiders' practice squad, Parsons appeared in all 16 games in 2012 and started the season opener at center. He was waived during final roster cuts last year.

Parsons started 21 consecutive games at right guard as a junior and senior at USC. A native of Irvine, Calif., he is a native of Woodbridge High School.

Rogers is 6-2, 220 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Cincinnati. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2011, Rogers has spent time with the Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants and Redskins, but has not appeared in a game.

He appeared in four preseason games with Tampa Bay in 2011 and converted all three field-goal attempts and five PATs. He also booted six punts for 250 yards for a 41.7-yard average.