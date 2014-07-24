Browns sign LB Edgar Jones

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Thursday signed LB Edgar Jones. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Jones is a 6-3, 256-pound veteran entering his eighth NFL season out of Southeast Missouri State. Originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2008, Jones has appeared in 64 career games as a reserve. He has totaled 44 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on special teams, while adding 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks on defense.

He has spent time with Baltimore (2007-11), Kansas City (2012) and Dallas (2013). Last season, he appeared in nine games and registered five tackles on defense and five special-teams tackles.

Jones started 22 of his 34 games at Southeast Missouri State. As a senior, he led Division I-AA with 12 sacks as in 2006. A native of Rayville, La., Jones graduated from Rayville High School.