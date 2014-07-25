Browns sign LB Jamaal Westerman

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Friday signed LB Jamaal Westerman. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Westerman is a 6-2, 257-pound veteran entering his sixth NFL season out of Rutgers. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2009, Westerman has appeared in 58 games with three starts. He has amassed 35 tackles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, while adding 27 special-teams tackles.

He has spent time with the Jets (2009-11), Arizona (2012), Indianapolis (2012), Buffalo (2013) and Pittsburgh (2013). Last season, he appeared in 12 games with the Bills and totaled five tackles and a half-sack on defense and four stops on special teams. He also appeared in the season finale with the Steelers, but did not record any statistics.

Westerman appeared in 50 games at Rutgers, registering 141 tackles and 26 sacks. He graduated from Notre Dame Secondary School in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.