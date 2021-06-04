Browns sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Played in 27 games with 142 tackles, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception at Notre Dame from 2018-20…Won the Butkus Award and was a unanimous All-America selection in 2020 after registering 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception in 12 games…Received All-America First Team nods from the Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sporting News, FWAA and Phil Steele…Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020…Started all 13 games, while tying for the team lead with 80 tackles in 2019…Added 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…Played in two games as a sophomore in 2018…One of 10 scholarship freshmen who spent the 2017 season on scout team…Native of Hampton, Va.