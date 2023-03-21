Browns sign LB Matthew Adams

Transactions

Mar 21, 2023
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Tuesday completed another free-agent move for their defense, adding LB Matthew Adams to bolster their front seven depth.

A seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2018, Adams has played 68 career games with 12 starts and totaled 81 tackles, one forced fumble and eight tackles for a loss and has been a heavy contributor on special teams. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Indianapolis, where he worked with current Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone when he was the special teams coordinator for the Colts, before joining the Bears last season.

Adams totaled a career-high 33 tackles his rookie season, and he came close to that number with 26 tackles in 10 games in 2022. He played in just three of the first 10 games of the season but held a more prominent role in the linebacker rotation in the last seven games and recorded 19 tackles in that span.

Before the NFL, Adams attended Houston, where he led the Cougars with 82 tackles in 2016 and was second on the team with 88 tackles in 2017.

Adams joins a linebacker room that also features Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk, Tony Fields II, Sam Kamara and Storey Jackson.

