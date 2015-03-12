 Skip to main content
Browns sign QB Thaddeus Lewis

Mar 12, 2015 at 06:06 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns have signed quarterback Thaddeus Lewis, general manager Ray Farmer announced Thursday.

Lewis, 27, returns to Cleveland, where he spent the 2011-2012 seasons, after logging a year with the Houston Texans.

The former four-year starter at Duke made his first NFL start in the Browns' 2012 season finale at Pittsburgh and completed 22-of-32 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In 2013, he started five games for the Buffalo Bills and finished with 1,092 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lewis (6-2, 200) began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams, where he primarily played on the practice squad. The Browns initially acquired him off waivers near the start of the 2011 season.

Lewis had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2013 before landing with the Bills. He joined the Texans on November 26, 2014 and was inactive for three games and active but did not play in two. He was released just before the start of the 2015 NFL calendar (March 9).

