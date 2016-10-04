Browns sign TE Connor Hamlett to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Connor Hamlett to their active roster from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived DB Don Jones.

Hamlett is 6-7, 259-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season rookie out of Oregon State. He has spent the first four weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. Originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he spent time his rookies season on the practice squads in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Cleveland. Hamlett attended Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood, Wash.