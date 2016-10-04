Transactions

Browns sign TE Connor Hamlett to active roster

Oct 04, 2016 at 05:25 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Connor Hamlett to their active roster from the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team waived DB Don Jones.

Hamlett is 6-7, 259-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season rookie out of Oregon State. He has spent the first four weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. Originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he spent time his rookies season on the practice squads in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Cleveland. Hamlett attended Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood, Wash.

Jones, who was acquired via waivers in 2015, appeared in all four games this season and registered three special-team tackles. 

