Browns sign TE Jordan Akins

Akins is a five-year veteran who set career-highs in receiving yards and touchdowns last season with the Texans

Mar 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Anthony Poisal

The Browns on Saturday signed TE Jordan Akins, a five-year veteran who had the best season of his career last year with the Texans.

Akins, who is the first offensive player the Browns have added in free agency this offseason, was a third-round pick by Houston in 2018 and has played 73 games with 26 starts, totaling 1,755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He spent the first two years of his career playing with Browns QB Deshaun Watson when they were both with the Texans and compiled 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

Akins has topped 400 receiving yards in a season three times in his career and set career-highs with 495 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. He's held a steady role in the Texans offense since he was drafted and has been targeted 30 or more times in each of the last four years.

Akins joins a TE room that includes returning starters David Njoku and Harrison Bryant and Zaire Mitchel–Paden. He's the free agent addition the Browns have made this offseason, joining DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and S Juan Thornhill.

Photos: Jordan Akins Through The Years

Check out photos of TE Jordan Akins, who is joining the Browns after catching a career-best five touchdowns last year

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) celebrates after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) walks off the field after an NFL Football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) catches a pass for a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) runs downfield after a catch during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
