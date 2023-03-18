Browns sign TE Jordan Akins

The Browns on Saturday signed TE Jordan Akins, a five-year veteran who had the best season of his career last year with the Texans.

Akins, who is the first offensive player the Browns have added in free agency this offseason, was a third-round pick by Houston in 2018 and has played 73 games with 26 starts, totaling 1,755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He spent the first two years of his career playing with Browns QB Deshaun Watson when they were both with the Texans and compiled 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

Akins has topped 400 receiving yards in a season three times in his career and set career-highs with 495 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. He's held a steady role in the Texans offense since he was drafted and has been targeted 30 or more times in each of the last four years.