Browns' special teams deliver big returns, bigger hits vs. Colts

One of Lanning's best punts of the day ultimately led to the Browns' first of two defensive touchdowns. With the Colts pinned inside their own 10-yard line, Paul Kruger and Bryant brought down quarterback Andrew Luck, forced a fumble and allowed linebacker Craig Robertson to fall on it for the score.

Lanning's best punt, which was downed at the 1-yard line midway through the third quarter, preceded the Browns' other defensive touchdown. The Colts escaped the shadow of their own goal line with a first down but their drive came to an end when rookie Justin Gilbert intercepted Luck and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

With one of the best return men in Browns' history struggling on the other side of the field, Travis Benjamin had one of his best games of the season. Benjamin averaged 16.3 yards on his four punt returns with the bulk coming on a season-long 37-yarder in the first quarter.

The Browns came into the game with 77 punt return yards on the season and left with 142.

Cleveland was a field goal away from a unanimously strong special teams performance. Considering the final margin of the Colts' victory, Billy Cundiff's miss on a 40-yarder in the second quarter was as costly as it gets.

Cundiff's missed at least one field goal in five consecutive games but ended the day with what he described as a confidence boost after connecting on a 39-yard attempt midway through the fourth quarter.

"That's kind of more what we expect as a unit. I feel like that's a good thing moving forward," Cundiff said. "(The misses) all sting. We work really hard so it's one of those things, when you start off the season, you feel like you've got all the confidence in the world. Still do.