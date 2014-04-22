News

Browns-Steelers Week 1 & 6 Preview

Apr 22, 2014
Pittsburgh Steelers

Additions: RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Lance Moore, WR Darrius Heyward-Bay, FS Mike Mitchell

Subtractions: WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Jerricho Cotchery, DE, Ziggy Hood, OLB LaMarr Woodley, FS Ryan Clark

Biggest storyline: The Browns begin the 2014 season where they finished the 2013 campaign,  signaling the true start to the Mike Pettine era. Will this be the third consecutive season the Steelers miss the playoffs? Even with an aging roster, two consecutive 8-8 campaigns have put the microscope under one of the NFL's most premier franchises.

Biggest storyline part II: Running back Le'Veon Bell is without question the Steelers biggest weapon on offense. A rookie last season, he developed into a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield for Ben Roethlisberger. Bell totaled 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns. Expect those numbers to increase.

Biggest storyline part III: The Steelers are at their best when they're winning ugly 17-10 football games.  Once the most dominant defense in the league, Pittsburgh has fallen to the middle of the pack. In 2013, Pittsburgh ranked 14th in points per game (23.1) and 13th in yards allowed (337.1). Is the addition of safety Mike Mitchell enough to return their defense to the glory days?

