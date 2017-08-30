News

Browns still establishing rotation at WR, hope preseason finale offers clarity

Aug 30, 2017 at 09:45 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman shined in the dress rehearsal game this past weekend, making impressive catch after impressive catch in a win over the Buccaneers.

But as roster cuts approach, the "pecking order" at the position remains unclear as Cleveland prepares for Thursday's preseason finale in Chicago.

Head coach Hue Jackson said there's still time for members of the group to separate themselves from the pack after being unable to do so in Tampa.

"There's still another opportunity to have those things show up," he said, referencing Saturday's game in Tampa.

"I think these guys are trying extremely hard. They have done a great job of blocking downfield. Sometimes their number is called and we don't get the ball to them. Sometimes their number is called and we are not in the right spot. What we have to do is continue to work at it, keep getting better and see if we can get there."

With the Browns parting ways with leading receiver Terrelle Pryor, Coleman and veteran Kenny Britt — whom the Browns added in free agency — are expected to play significant roles in Cleveland's new-look offense this fall.

The Browns also hope 2016 draft picks Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins and Jordan Payton, who have a combined three catches for 64 yards and one touchdown thus far in the preseason, will step up. Other members in the mix are Rannell Hall and Jordan Leslie — who have combined for 12 catches, 119 yards and a touchdown — Josh Boyce, Mario Alford and Richard Mullaney.

Asked this past week if the Browns would look to acquire a receiver in the near future, Jackson emphasized getting the most of the players currently on the roster.

"Whoever is out here, one, we have to coach them and our quarterbacks have to throw it to them," Jackson said.

"Whoever is here, we're going to continue to work with them, keep getting better and get the rhythm and timing of our passing game better. That is just what we have to do."​

