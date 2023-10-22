By the Numbers: Browns get their first road win of the season

The Browns beat the Colts 39-38 on Sunday after a 12-play, 68-yard drive with 2:20 left in the game. RB Kareem Hunt's touchdown capped off the drive and put the Browns back on top with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Here are key figures from the back-and-forth game.

50- K Dustin Hopkins set an NFL record with at least one 50+ yard field goal in 5 consecutive games.

58 - Hopkins set a new personal record with a 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

39 - The most points the Browns have scored this season through six games. Their 39 points were also the most by the Browns in a game since scoring 41 at Cincinnati on Nov. 7, 2021.

4 - The Browns defense recorded four sacks Sunday. DE Myles Garrett had two of the four sacks.

3 - The Browns forced three fumbles, recovering all three.

1 - The defense recorded one interception by CB Denzel Ward, making it back-to-back weeks with having a pick.

69 - RB Jerome Ford, on his second carry of the game, took a handoff from QB Deshaun Watson for 69 yards and the touchdown. Ford's 69-yard run ties his career-long run.

6.7 - Ford averaged 6.7 yards per carry on Sunday against the Colts. He rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.

30 - On third-and 10 with 2:27 left in the game, QB P.J. Walker made his best throw of the day to WR Elijah Moore for a gain of 30 yards.