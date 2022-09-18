Browns suffer 31-30 loss after late rally from Jets

The Browns fell, 31-30, against the Jets on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, dropping their record to 1-1.

Cleveland never trailed in the game until the final 22 seconds after the Jets rallied from a 30-17 deficit with less than two minutes remaining. RB Nick Chubb scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Browns up by two scores with less than two minutes left, but QB Joe Flacco threw two touchdowns in the last 92 seconds of the game — with the Jets recovering an onside kick in between the two drives — to put New York ahead.

Moment of the game: After Flacco passed a 66-yard touchdown to a wide-open WR Corey Davis with 1:32 left, the Jets recovered their onside kick and then drove again to the end zone. Flacco hit WR Garrett Wilson on a 15-yard catch to take the lead, and the Browns never recovered.

Player of the game: Chubb. His three touchdowns powered the Browns' offense and ensured long drives ended with points, and he finished with 17 carries for 87 yards. With touchdown runs of 4, 7 and 12 yards, Chubb got the job done in the red zone and was excellent at eluding Jets defenders all day. He gave the Browns every chance to win, but they just couldn't stop the Jets in the final two minutes.

Stat of the game: 14. That's how many points the Jets scored in the final two minutes, and it stemmed from multiple breakdowns on the defense and special teams units. New York went 53 yards in the final minute of the game to score their go-ahead touchdown.

The game was decided when: Brissett threw an interception to Jets safety Ashtyn Davis on the Browns' final drive after the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown. Brissett was looking for WR Amari Cooper, but Davis jumped in front of the pass.