Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns suffer 31-30 loss after late rally from Jets

Cleveland lost a 30-17 lead in the final two minutes

Sep 18, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

091822_GameStory

The Browns fell, 31-30, against the Jets on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, dropping their record to 1-1.

Cleveland never trailed in the game until the final 22 seconds after the Jets rallied from a 30-17 deficit with less than two minutes remaining. RB Nick Chubb scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Browns up by two scores with less than two minutes left, but QB Joe Flacco threw two touchdowns in the last 92 seconds of the game — with the Jets recovering an onside kick in between the two drives — to put New York ahead.

Moment of the game: After Flacco passed a 66-yard touchdown to a wide-open WR Corey Davis with 1:32 left, the Jets recovered their onside kick and then drove again to the end zone. Flacco hit WR Garrett Wilson on a 15-yard catch to take the lead, and the Browns never recovered.

Player of the game: Chubb. His three touchdowns powered the Browns' offense and ensured long drives ended with points, and he finished with 17 carries for 87 yards. With touchdown runs of 4, 7 and 12 yards, Chubb got the job done in the red zone and was excellent at eluding Jets defenders all day. He gave the Browns every chance to win, but they just couldn't stop the Jets in the final two minutes.

Stat of the game: 14. That's how many points the Jets scored in the final two minutes, and it stemmed from multiple breakdowns on the defense and special teams units. New York went 53 yards in the final minute of the game to score their go-ahead touchdown.

The game was decided when: Brissett threw an interception to Jets safety Ashtyn Davis on the Browns' final drive after the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown. Brissett was looking for WR Amari Cooper, but Davis jumped in front of the pass.

What's next?: The Browns have a short turnaround for Week 3 — they're back at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday to play their first divisional game of the season against the Steelers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

Photos: Week 2 - Jets at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in Week 2

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 49

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 49

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 49

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 49

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 49

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 49

The stadium during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 49

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 49

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 49

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 49

Fans during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 49

A player during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 49

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 49

A fan during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 49

The stadium during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 49

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 49

A player during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 49

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 49

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 49

Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 49

Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 49

Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 49

Legends Induction Ceremony during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 49

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 49

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 49

The team during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 49

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43), Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5), and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 49

Safety John Johnson III (43), Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5), and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 49

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 49

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 49

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 49

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 49

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 49

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cade York's 58-yard field goal gives Browns' unforgettable season-opening win

The rookie fourth-rounder kicker delivered the game-winning play to give the Browns their first Week 1 win since 2004.

news

Browns' late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears

The Browns scored 20 unanswered points to end the game

news

Browns open preseason with 24-13 win in Jacksonville

Led by big plays from RB Jerome Ford and CB M.J. Emerson Jr., the Browns started the preseason with a win against the Jaguars

news

Browns down Bengals to close 2021 season with a win

Cleveland finishes the year with a record of 8-9

news

Browns fall to Steelers in final road game of season

Cleveland moves to 7-9 with its 3rd straight loss

news

Browns' 4th-quarter rally comes up short in loss to Packers

Cleveland falls to 7-8 with 2 games left to play

news

Resilient Browns fall to Raiders on last-second field goal

Cleveland moves to 7-7 on the season after Monday's loss to Las Vegas

news

Browns hold off Ravens with defensive stand to score a big division win

Cleveland moves to 7-6 with a big win after the bye

news

Browns fall to Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Cleveland heads into the bye with a 6-6 record

news

Browns hold off Lions for a bounce-back victory

Nick Chubb rushes for 130 yards as Cleveland moves to 6-5 on the season

news

Browns fall to Patriots for 5th loss of 2021

The Browns faced a big deficit early in New England and struggled to find any momentum

Advertising