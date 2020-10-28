Browns support East Canton Schools with Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

On Tuesday morning, the American Dairy Association Mideast (ADA), in partnership with the Browns, presented the East Canton/Osnaburg Local School District with a $10,000 Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Huddle Grant through a virtual video call. Browns' tight end Stephen Carlson joined the call to help present the grant as well as talk with students and teachers about nutrition and staying healthy.

Throughout the one-hour call, Carlson had the opportunity to speak to elementary, middle and high school students in the district. The students asked him all about his eating habits, workout routine and football. Carlson was excited to share his life lessons when it came to nutrition, specifically encouraging the students to stay active and eat healthy while they are young.

"Nutrition is a major part of what we do…a couple of nutritionists here keep us healthy and well-fed," Carlson said on what he does during practices with the team. When the students asked him about what they can do to become a stronger young football player, Carlson told them that for him, "A big part of it was nutrition. When I was young, I didn't want to be a part of all the junk food because it's not good for your body. Drink a little more milk every day."

Carlson strongly values the environment and the importance of eating healthy as he earned a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from Princeton University. When the students asked him what he would be doing if he was not an NFL player, he told them he would be an ecologist. He told the students he would, "protect our farms to help you guys get your dairy." Carlson explained to the students the importance of our farms and the role they play in keeping people across the country healthy.

The Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Huddle Grant was awarded to East Canton/Osnaburg Local School District by ADA Mideast to help the district and its schools facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating improvements. The grant was used to purchase a beverage display cooler, water stations and blenders for smoothies. The Browns have also donated a microwave for the teachers' lounge.

The Browns thank ADA Mideast and East Canton/Osnaburg Schools for all they do to keep students healthy and fit!

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

About the American Dairy Association Mideast

The American Dairy Association Mideast is the Ohio and West Virginia affiliate of the National Dairy Council (NDC), a leader in dairy nutrition research, education and communication since 1915. ADA Mideast and NDC provide timely, science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. For more information about ADA Mideast, visit www.drink-milk.com.

About Fuel Up to Play 60: