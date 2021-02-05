Browns support Urban League of Greater Cleveland's 6th annual pitch competition

In January, the Entrepreneurship Center at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland hosted its 6th Annual Pitch Competition in conjunction with the launch of the UBIZ Venture Capital Small Business Loan Fund. This fund was established to bring tangible solutions to disparities in small business lending for African Americans and other disadvantaged small businesses.

With 2020 having been a very difficult year for business owners, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland celebrated small business owners throughout Greater Cleveland by honoring their commitment and hard work in entrepreneurship. Specifically, the Urban League looked to celebrate business owners who:

Creatively pivoted their business in 2020 by introducing new ways to fulfill the needs of their customers and create sustainability

Generated new revenue during COVID-19 through new technology or improved business process.

Had a social impact on their community and have gone above and beyond to give back through job creation, partnerships and more

Worked with the Urban League's Small Business Development Center, Minority Business Assistance Center or UBIZ Connect during any stage in business to start, grow or expand operations

After listening to everyone's pitches, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland was proud to announce a total of four winners. In addition to a one-year membership to UBIZ Connect valued at $3,000, including pro-bono professional services and consideration for UBIZ Venture Capital Fund, all companies won varying cash prizes.