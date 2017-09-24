News

Browns take little solace in late comeback: 'We're tired of being short'

Sep 24, 2017 at 12:44 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

**

INDIANAPOLIS — **The Browns took little solace in a late comeback that ultimately fell short in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.

They cut a three-touchdown deficit to three points with two minutes to play, but it was far too little, too late in a game that saw a young team struggle on both sides of the ball.

"You can look at the score of a game," rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said, "and it can tell a completely different story than the actual game."

That was perhaps the case at Lucas Oil Stadium, as Cleveland (0-3) trailed from start to finish to against an Indianapolis team that scored on four-straight first-half possessions and never looked back.

And though Cleveland's last-minute rally might speak to the character of a team filled with young players and new faces, head coach Hue Jackson made it clear close isn't good enough.

"We're tired of being short. We've just got to keep working," he said in his postgame news conference.

"Nobody's throwing in the towel or anything like that. If anything, I'm pissed off. We want to win, we deserve to win but we've gotta do the things that help you win … that's what pro teams do. We've got to get better."

After back-to-back games against AFC North rivals, the Browns hoped they'd leave Indianapolis — which totaled 22 points in its first two games — with their first win of the season. Instead, Cleveland was undone by a slow start, big plays and untimely turnovers.

Cleveland's defense, which had played so well the past two weeks, surrendered 28 first-half points to second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who caught seven passes for 153 yards and a 61-yard touchdown on 11 targets.

"It's disappointing, I'm not going to sit here and sugarcoat that," Jackson said of Hilton's day. "That's the guy we targeted and wanted to slow him down but weren't able to slow him down."

Meanwhile, the Browns offense struggled to find a consistent rhythm. Kizer, who struggled with turnovers the week before in Baltimore, combined for 286 yards and three scores but threw three interceptions, including one in the red zone. It's why the rookie from Notre Dame shrugged off a comeback and instead stressed "sustainability" on offense.

While the Browns tightened up in the second half — allowing just three points after intermission — Jackson described the afternoon as disappointing "because I know what we're trying to accomplish and I see signs of things, it's just not happening fast enough."

With back-to-back home games on tap, the Browns have a chance to snap their losing streak next weekend against the Bengals.

Earlier in the week, Jackson stressed patience with a new-look offense still building chemistry with the young and growing Kizer. That approach won't change.

"We're gonna get better. We will. We've got work to do," Jackson said. "It's just disappointing to be 0-3 right now. It's not where we'd thought we'd be but it's where we are. It's what we've earned, so we've got to go from there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising