Browns TE Randall Telfer quietly a unifying force in Cleveland community

Sep 12, 2017 at 08:10 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Randall Telfer visited the Cleveland Fire Department bearing coffees and bagels Tuesday morning as tokens of appreciation.

These kinds of trips are almost routine for the third-year Browns tight end and former USC standout, who has quietly emerged as a positive, unifying force within the Cleveland community. Whether it's visiting hospitalsschools or local police stations, Telfer can be found out and about on what doubles as the team's players day off in season. The Southern California native wants to lift up the people who root for him and his teammates on Sundays.

"I'm aware of the impact I can have, the impact I can make given the position that I'm in," he said. "I know when I was a kid, it would've been really cool to see a professional football player come to my school — which we never had that — I just want to go around the community and show my face.

"I don't want it to be I only come to Cleveland to play football and then leave back to Los Angeles. I want to make this my home as long as I'm here, so I went to go out and meet as many people as I can. I don't specifically ask for all the attention or the cameras or media stuff like that because I feel like it's more genuine whenever I go and just visit and talk with them."

Telfer's visit comes days after the Browns unveiled a video stressing unity and equality before Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was among nine players who recorded messages that focused on the club's ability to bring the city together.

"The video kind of epitomizes everything I felt, I've been a strong and firm believer in everyone deserves fair treatment and equal treatment for sure. I think the video kind of encompassed all of that," Telfer said.

"But I think if we work together and we kind of show everyone we're all one, that'll go a long way. I think the video definitely sent the message that we wanted to send. And I think going forward there will be a lot of good things."

Visits like Tuesday mornings show how Telfer continues to lead by example in that regard.

"Part of me feels like it's my duty. Obviously it's not something that I feel like I have to do, it's something that I feel like I *need *to do. Given the platform and stage I'm on, all eyes are on us," he said. "What better way to try and enact change than the way we're doing it right now." ​

