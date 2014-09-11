News

Browns Thursday Practice Report

Sep 11, 2014 at 11:32 AM
oneil_576_091114.jpg

The defensive game plan against the Saints

  • How in the world do you slow down Drew Brees? Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil thinks the Cleveland Browns have devised a plan. Now, can they execute it?
  • "You've got to have a mix of four-man rush, three-man rush, simulated pressure where you bring in an unconventional four guys and then you blitz him," said O'Neil. "If you give an elite quarterback the same look over and over and over again, he's going to dice you up. He's obviously proved that throughout his career. That's why he has as many wins as he does."
  • Nothing has been off limits in the Browns' preparation for the Saints offensive spread. Donte Whitner told us yesterday that he's suggested some methods of defending tight end Jimmy Graham that worked for the safety with the San Francisco 49ers. O'Neil and Pettine even leafed through their old New York Jets game plans to get an idea of how to defend New Orleans.
  • "We went back to 2009 when we played them the first year when we were in New York and have looked back to the past three or four years with defenses that are similar to us that have had success against this offense," said O'Neil. "I don't think that there's…the research never stops when it comes to figuring out how to attack an offense or what's the best way to defend them."
  • Part of the game plan will be getting rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert right. Read more on that subject here.

Cleveland Browns 53 Man Roster

QB - Brian Hoyer
1 / 53

QB - Brian Hoyer

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Karlos Dansby
2 / 53

LB - Karlos Dansby

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Joe Haden
3 / 53

DB - Joe Haden

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Craig Robertson
4 / 53

LB - Craig Robertson

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Donte Whitner
5 / 53

DB - Donte Whitner

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Chris Kirksey
6 / 53

LB - Chris Kirksey

ClevelandBrowns.com
LS - Christian Yount
7 / 53

LS - Christian Yount

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Justin Gilbert
8 / 53

DB - Justin Gilbert

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Barkevious Mingo
9 / 53

LB - Barkevious Mingo

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Jim Leonhard
10 / 53

DB - Jim Leonhard

ClevelandBrowns.com
DL - Ahtyba Rubin
11 / 53

DL - Ahtyba Rubin

ClevelandBrowns.com
OL - Joel Bitonio
12 / 53

OL - Joel Bitonio

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Jabaal Sheard
13 / 53

LB - Jabaal Sheard

ClevelandBrowns.com
TE - Jordan Cameron
14 / 53

TE - Jordan Cameron

ClevelandBrowns.com
OL - John Greco
15 / 53

OL - John Greco

ClevelandBrowns.com
DL - John Hughes
16 / 53

DL - John Hughes

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Paul Kruger
17 / 53

LB - Paul Kruger

ClevelandBrowns.com
P - Spencer Lanning
18 / 53

P - Spencer Lanning

ClevelandBrowns.com
OL - Joe Thomas
19 / 53

OL - Joe Thomas

ClevelandBrowns.com
DL - Billy Winn
20 / 53

DL - Billy Winn

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Johnson Bademosi
21 / 53

DB - Johnson Bademosi

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Pierre Desir
22 / 53

DB - Pierre Desir

ClevelandBrowns.com
WR - Taylor Gabriel
23 / 53

WR - Taylor Gabriel

ClevelandBrowns.com
LB - Eric Martin
24 / 53

LB - Eric Martin

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Jordan Poyer
25 / 53

DB - Jordan Poyer

ClevelandBrowns.com
RB - Isaiah Crowell
26 / 53

RB - Isaiah Crowell

ClevelandBrowns.com
RB- Terrance West
27 / 53

RB- Terrance West

clevelandbrowns.com
TE - Jim Dray
28 / 53

TE - Jim Dray

ClevelandBrowns.com
WR - Andrew Hawkins
29 / 53

WR - Andrew Hawkins

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Robert Nelson
30 / 53

DB - Robert Nelson

ClevelandBrowns.com
OL - Mitchell Schwartz
31 / 53

OL - Mitchell Schwartz

ClevelandBrowns.com
C- Nick McDonald
32 / 53

C- Nick McDonald

Photo By AP Images
LB - Tank Carder
33 / 53

LB - Tank Carder

ClevelandBrowns.com
TE - Gary Barnidge
34 / 53

TE - Gary Barnidge

ClevelandBrowns.com
WR - Travis Benjamin
35 / 53

WR - Travis Benjamin

ClevelandBrowns.com
DL - Desmond Bryant
36 / 53

DL - Desmond Bryant

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Tashaun Gipson
37 / 53

DB - Tashaun Gipson

ClevelandBrowns.com
DL - Ishmaa'ily Kitchen
38 / 53

DL - Ishmaa'ily Kitchen

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - Buster Skrine
39 / 53

DB - Buster Skrine

ClevelandBrowns.com
DB - K'Waun Williams
40 / 53

DB - K'Waun Williams

ClevelandBrowns.com
OL- Vinston Painter
41 / 53

OL- Vinston Painter

clevelandbrowns.com
RB- Glenn Winston
42 / 53

RB- Glenn Winston

clevelandbrowns.com
OL- Ryan Seymour
43 / 53

OL- Ryan Seymour

clevelandbrowns.com
DL- Sione Fua
44 / 53

DL- Sione Fua

clevelandbrowns.com
WR- Marlon Moore
45 / 53

WR- Marlon Moore

clevelandbrowns.com
WR- Rodney Smith
46 / 53

WR- Rodney Smith

clevelandbrowns.com
TE- Ryan Taylor
47 / 53

TE- Ryan Taylor

clevelandbrowns.com
WR- Josh Gordon
48 / 53

WR- Josh Gordon

AP Images
RB- Shaun Draughn
49 / 53

RB- Shaun Draughn

Photo By Clevelandbrowns.com
K- Garrett Hartley
50 / 53

K- Garrett Hartley

Photo By AP Images
OL- Andrew McDonald
51 / 53

OL- Andrew McDonald

Photo By Clevelandbrowns.com
QB- Tyler Thigpen
52 / 53

QB- Tyler Thigpen

Photo By AP Images
QB- Connor Shaw
53 / 53

QB- Connor Shaw

Photo By AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is thrilled with the running game

  • It's rare for a team to comeback and tie a game when the score is, 27-3 at halftime. It's even more rare for a team to comeback from 24 points down, and primarily use the running game to score points quickly.
  • But that's exactly what the Browns did. Their 183 yards rushing was the most since November of 2010. The Steelers had no answers for all three of Cleveland's running backs, who averaged a beyond healthy 6.1 yards per carry.
  • "We're not just calling runs to get three yards and stuff," said Shanahan after practice on Thursday. "We're trying to be as explosive in the run game as in the pass game. I was excited for the guys because they made a big commitment to it – to working hard in the run game. I was excited for them to have some success and see it work. Hopefully we can work off it this week."
  • As trivial as it may seem on paper, the Browns running game actually has a ton of room for improvement. There may be some growing pains for portions of the Saints game, but overall, both Terrance West and Isaiah Crowell have enough talent to help the Browns win football games.
  • "[Terrance] West had one where we blocked it for about negative three and he picked up 20," said Shanahan. "We did a hell of a job making some guys miss. They didn't hit every hole right. They had a couple that they miss. That's expected from rookie backs. It's expected from any back. I just hope they get better this week and learn from some of the success they had last week and some of the mistakes they made also."

Special Teams must improve

  • Perhaps the most interesting portion of the day came when the media spent time with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.
  • Much has been made about the Browns decision not to kick a 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. The team thought it was a tad out of kicker Billy Cundiff's range. But Tabor brings up and even better point: there was still a ton of time left in the football game.
  • "I think it was a great decision by coach," said Tabor. "We were just on the cusp there. 4:26, I believe, was what was left. That's a lot of football. We were playing great defense, and we really felt like we could pin them down there. Unfortunately we fell just slightly in the end zone there. We didn't make the play at the end of the day. Had we been able to pin them down and put them on the half-yard line and make them go a long ways that's, you know, 'could of, would of, should of' type deals. There's no question. That was the right call."
  • Tabor has all the faith in the world in return man Travis Benjamin, who looked a little rocky in his first full game back since ACL surgery.
  • "I still look at a young man that still holds the franchise record for the longest return, franchise record for the most yards in a game," said Tabor.
  • But that doesn't mean Benjamin will get every return this season. Tabor wants to have a stable of "horses" to strike fear into the other teams, and flip field position. There have been discussions about using Justin Gilbert as a return man. Gilbert returned a Big 12 record six kickoffs for touchdowns during his career at Oklahoma State.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising