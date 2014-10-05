Browns-Titans Preview

If the game comes down to final plays the fourth quarter, this time, the Browns will be ready for the challenge. The losses to Pittsburgh and Baltimore stung, but in the long run, they may make Cleveland a better football team. The Titans games this season have been the opposite. They sprung out on Kansas City in Week 1, leading 20-3 at the end of the third quarter. And in losses to the Cowboys, Bengals and Colts, Tennessee was never really in the game. The Titans need to score early, for their confidence and to get an edge on the Browns.