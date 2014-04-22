Browns-Titans Week 5 Preview

Biggest storyline: As an offensive coordinator last season in San Diego, many credited Ken Whisenhunt in helping restore Philip Rivers to his old self. Now as head coach, his success may hinge on whether Jake Locker can elevate his level of play. Locker has 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his injury-filled 23-game career. At only 25, it's hard to write him off just yet.

Biggest storyline part II: The Browns will be matched up with their former defensive coordinator, Ray Horton. An NFL assistant since 1994, Horton specializes in coaching defensive backs. Tennessee ranked 14th in total defense in 2013 and will need to improve their turnover margin from 0.