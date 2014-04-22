Browns-Titans Week 5 Preview

Tennessee Titans
Additions: QB Charlie Whitehurst, WR Dexter McCluster, OT Michael Oher, DE Shaun Phillips, MLB Wesley Woodyard
Subtractions: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Chris Johnson, WR Kenny Britt, CB Alterraun Verner
Biggest storyline: As an offensive coordinator last season in San Diego, many credited Ken Whisenhunt in helping restore Philip Rivers to his old self. Now as head coach, his success may hinge on whether Jake Locker can elevate his level of play. Locker has 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his injury-filled 23-game career. At only 25, it's hard to write him off just yet.
Biggest storyline part II: The Browns will be matched up with their former defensive coordinator, Ray Horton. An NFL assistant since 1994, Horton specializes in coaching defensive backs. Tennessee ranked 14th in total defense in 2013 and will need to improve their turnover margin from 0.
Biggest storyline part III: Who will be running the football for the Titans? Chris Johnson has landed in New York, which leaves Shonn Greene, Leon Washington and Jackie Battle as the options on Tennessee's roster as the NFL draft approaches.