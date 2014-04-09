News

Browns to face Redskins in primetime on ESPN; 2014 preseason opponents announced

Apr 09, 2014 at 07:58 AM
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Cleveland Browns' opponents for the 2014 preseason were announced Wednesday by the NFL and the club will play in front of a nationally televised ESPN audience on Monday, Aug. 18, in Washington.

The Browns, who have been aggressive in free agency, will play their first game on ESPN since 2009 (Nov. 16 vs. Baltimore) and first preseason contest on ESPN since 2008 (Aug. 18 at New York Giants).

2014 CLEVELAND BROWNS PRESEASON OPPONENTS

WEEK                DATES                             OPPONENT                               SITE                           
1 Aug. 7-10 at Detroit Lions Ford Field
2 Aug. 18 at Washington Redskins FedExField
3 Aug. 21-24 vs. St. Louis Rams FirstEnergy Stadium
4 Aug. 28 vs. Chicago Bears FirstEnergy Stadium

Specific dates and times for all of the team's preseason games will be announced by the Browns in the near future. The league is also expected to release the regular-season schedule this month.

Head Coach Mike Pettine will make his unofficial Browns debut when Cleveland kicks off the 2014 preseason in Detroit (Aug. 7-10). Cleveland has faced Detroit more than any other team in preseason play with 45 meetings, including a 24-6 victory last year.

The following week the Browns will face the Redskins on Monday night. The two clubs haven't met in preseason action since Aug. 24, 2001.

The 2014 preseason home opener against the Rams (Aug. 21-24) will mark the first opportunity for fans to see the renovations at FirstEnergy Stadium, which include two new video boards nearly triple the size of the previous boards. In addition, there will be new LED video boards, which will feature stats, scores and information, and installation of an entirely new audio system, delivering crisper, clearer audio everywhere in the facility.

Cleveland closes out the preseason against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Aug. 28. The contest will mark the 11th straight time that Cleveland and Chicago will face off during the preseason finale.

WKYC-TV (Channel 3) is the preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns. All preseason games will air on the PNC Bank Cleveland Browns Radio Network, including the team's flagship stations 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

