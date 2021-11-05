Browns to grant release of Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham will depart Cleveland after 29 games with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and 7 touchdowns

Nov 05, 2021 at 09:52 AM
Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry announced Friday the Browns will release WR Odell Beckham Jr.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Beckham will depart Cleveland after 29 games with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He also recorded eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

