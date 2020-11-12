Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen during Salute to Service game vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns will highlight their year-round platform of local and national military appreciation by honoring military personnel, veterans and their families throughout this week and the home game against the Houston Texans as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative in November.

Cleveland will recognize servicemen and servicewomen from each military branch, as well as family members who support them, during this weekend's game while incorporating various in-stadium elements and tributes to local heroes. The Browns will also host members of the Army who recently returned home in collaboration with the USO of Northern Ohio, a Browns Give Back First and Ten community partner, at the game.

Veterans from all military branches, selected by the USO of Northern Ohio, will be celebrated in the "Hats Off to Our Heroes Honor Row." At all Browns home games, the team displays its appreciation for the accomplishments of those who support the country and community, including military members, police, firefighters, first responders and other local heroes. Launched following the 9/11 tragedy, the in-stadium moment is shared on the team's video boards during the first quarter so the Browns and fans have a shared opportunity to thank these individuals for their service.

During pregame, veteran Generald Wilson, a retired US Navy Petty Officer who served the country for more than 20 years, will sing the national anthem, followed by a flyover from the Ohio Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing, stationed at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base (weather permitting). Browns players will also take the field while carrying flags representing each of the military's branches.