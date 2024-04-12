 Skip to main content
Browns trade T Leroy Watson IV to the Titans and acquire 2024 7th-round pick

Watson played in seven games with the Browns during the 2023 season

Apr 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Leroy Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans have agreed to the following trade:

Browns receive:

2024 7th round pick (227th overall)

Titans receive:

T Leroy Watson IV

The Browns now hold six picks in the 2024 draft as they add a second pick in the seventh round at No. 227. They also have selections in rounds 2, 3, 5 and 6.

The Browns first signed Watson to the active roster from the 49ers' practice squad on November 2, 2023. He played in seven games, with 55 offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps, with the Browns during the 2023 season as they dealt with injuries to their offensive line. Watson did not have an offensive penalty in his seven games with Cleveland.

