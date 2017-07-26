Browns training camp doubles seating, focused on creating 'remarkable experience'

The first thing you see when you walk behind the Browns' training facility is a towering set of bleachers tucked next to the team's practice fields.

That visual is no accident. It's all part of an effort to elevate the experience of the team's annual training camp, which opens Thursday afternoon here in Berea.

"Any time the Browns do something, we really want the fans to have a great experience no matter what our record is on the field," senior vice president of marketing and media Dave Freeman said.

"So at this point in the season when we're 0-0 — no wins, no losses — our fans are in a good mood, so we try to do a better job of creating that experience."

Indeed, this year's camp — which features 15 free public practices and access to the Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Aug. 4 at FirstEnergy Stadium — is marked by twice as much seating, an upgraded layout and fan-focused activities including an indoor Pro Shop, food trucks and five-hole miniature golf course.

"This year's camp is really about trying a lot of different things," Freeman said, "and we're gonna ask fans if they like this stuff or if they don't."

Freeman said fan feedback played an important role in planning this year's camp. Perhaps the most significant change is a 1,250-seat grandstand and two smaller sets of bleachers aimed at offering the best possible views of practice. The seating structure is complemented by a standing-room area at the top.

"I think the biggest thing that you notice now is we have abundant seating," said Browns director of fan experience and special events Carlos Oseguera. "So compared to last year, we probably doubled the amount of seats that we had."

Browns fans may secure prioritized access to camp by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.

The Browns will also host a Play Football! field for kids, a 40-yard dash timing station, inflatable play areas and the Browns Puppy Pound, which has seen 120 puppies adopted through the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NEO SPCA).

"I think ultimately you really want to create remarkable experiences and this is part of it," Oseguera said.

"Again, I think for fans who have been here in years past, the gate's going to open and they're not going to know what to do. First they go to the Pro Shop, do they go to the stands, do they grab a bite to eat or do they go and hang out with the family in the inflatables.