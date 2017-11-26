 Skip to main content
Browns vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen, stream, announcers and more

Nov 26, 2017 at 01:30 AM
General Info:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017
Kickoff: 1 p.m. (ET)
Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Watch:

TV Channel: CBS

Listen:

Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app.NFL broadcast rules prohibit teams from streaming game broadcasts outside of their home marketing territory. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)

Stream:

Full replays of regular season games can be viewed with NFL GamePass. Click here for more info.

Other Info:

Announcers: TV - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton; Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Matchup history:Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 49-39. The Bengals won the last matchup, 31-7, on Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland.

