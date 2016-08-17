Browns vs. Falcons Gameday Info

In preparation for the start of the 2016 preseason, the Cleveland Browns have provided fans and all personnel at FirstEnergy Stadium many recommendations to ensure the best possible gameday experience for everyone attending the team's home games against the Atlanta Falcons (Aug. 18) and Chicago Bears (Sept. 1).

Arrive Early

Browns fans are encouraged to arrive to Downtown Cleveland and FirstEnergy Stadium early in order to ensure they are able to enter the game and arrive to their seats prior to kickoff.

In 2016, the Browns will be implementing walkthrough magnetometers as part of the team's efforts to continually enhance fans' gameday experience by improving ingress. With the newly installed CEIA USA Magnetometers individuals entering FirstEnergy Stadium can be most efficiently scanned for entry into the stadium by removing cell phones, cameras, hats and other large objects while approaching the entrance, while belts, coins, keys, wallets and miscellaneous jewelry may remain in place (see attached).

Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located near the stadium are expected to reach max capacity prior to kickoff. Nearly all spaces in the West 3rd Lot and North Port Lot are pre-paid by season ticket members and gameday staff or reserved for ADA needs. Browns fans may reserve parking spaces in other nearby parking garages and lots through Parking Panda.

Construction and road closures for improvements in and around Downtown Cleveland may affect commute times.

With both games kicking off in primetime, normal post-workday traffic congestion may cause travel delays both entering and exiting the city. Lakefront West Project – Construction projects along the West Shoreway (inbound) between West Boulevard and Main Avenue Bridge Construction in Downtown Cleveland areas For more information regarding downtown transportation and parking options, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation's Cleveland page.

The North Port Lot and Dock 32 are only accessible to fans with parking passes or ADA needs, while space permits.

The Cleveland Indians host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday (7:10 p.m.) prior to kickoff of the Browns-Falcons game, while Paul McCartney will also have a concert at Quicken Loans Arena.

All Clear

The NFL's clear bag policy will again be in effect throughout the 2016 season (see attached).

It is recommended that fans do not bring bags to games, but each fan is permitted one clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12"x6"x12" OR a small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand. Backpacks of any kind and purses or other bags that do not meet these qualifications are strictly prohibited.

For more information on the NFL policy, visit NFL.com/allclear.

Cleveland Browns Mobile App

In 2016, Browns fans will have the opportunity to access their tickets through the Cleveland Browns Mobile App for entry into FirstEnergy Stadium. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets prior to arriving at the stadium.

In addition to unique and exclusive content available through the Browns Mobile App, fans may also purchase additional tickets to games or transfer tickets directly to their guests' smart phones.

This season, Browns fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium will also have the opportunity to buy tickets to the Cleveland Browns Foundation 50/50 Raffle directly through the Browns Mobile App.

Cleveland Browns Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Cleveland Browns Foundation's 50/50 Raffle will return for all Browns home games in 2016. Through the fundraiser, Browns fans can support the team's efforts to improving education and youth development in Northeast Ohio, as well as have the chance to take home half of the day's contributions.

Tickets are available throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game, while volunteers will also be onsite at Dawg Pound Drive and select tailgate lots prior to kickoff. Browns fans inside the stadium will also be able to acquire 50/50 Raffle tickets directly through the Browns Mobile App, a new feature added in 2016.

The 50/50 Raffle raised more than $320,000 for the Cleveland Browns Foundation and local charities in 2015, while fans won more than $160,000.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is dedicated to a solution-based, holistic approach to ensure Northeast Ohio youth receive the development and education they need as a foundation for independence and success. For more information, visit ClevelandBrowns.com/foundation.

Dawg Pound Drive