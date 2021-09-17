Browns want FirstEnergy Stadium to be 'rocking' for first full-capacity game in 2 years

The Browns are encouraging fans to arrive early and be loud as soon as they reach their seats for their first home game of 2021

Sep 17, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Kevin Stefanski is hoping to see no orange seats left unfilled when he walks onto the field minutes before kickoff Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"I want to get the message out that Coach Stefanski wants you in your seats for kickoff," he said Friday. "No empty seats. I want a full-throated effort for 60 minutes. Get out of the Muni Lot, get into your seats and go back to the Muni Lot after the game."

It'll be up to the 67,000 fans with tickets to the game, the Browns' first in Cleveland this season and first since 2019 with a full capacity crowd, to meet Stefanski's demands. The Browns have sold out their home-opener and are fully expecting the crowd to give them a substantial edge against the 1-0 Houston Texans.

Stefanski coached his first season last year with only limited fan capacity for home games due to COVID-19 restrictions. His message Friday confirmed his eagerness to witness the full FirstEnergy Stadium experience.

"I'm really excited to see that place at full capacity," Stefanski said. "I've heard the stories, so I'm looking forward to all of Northeast Ohio coming up for this game."

Photos: Texans Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Houston Texans

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.
1 / 29

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on September 15, 2021.
2 / 29

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.
3 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on September 15, 2021.
4 / 29

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.
5 / 29

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 15, 2021.
6 / 29

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.
7 / 29

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.
8 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on September 15, 2021.
9 / 29

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.
10 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 15, 2021.
11 / 29

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.
12 / 29

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.
13 / 29

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.
14 / 29

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 15, 2021.
15 / 29

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 15, 2021.
16 / 29

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on September 15, 2021.
17 / 29

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on September 15, 2021.
18 / 29

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on September 15, 2021.
19 / 29

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 15, 2021.
20 / 29

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.
21 / 29

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on September 15, 2021.
22 / 29

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.
23 / 29

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice on September 15, 2021.
24 / 29

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.
25 / 29

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on September 15, 2021.
26 / 29

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.
27 / 29

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.
28 / 29

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 15, 2021.
29 / 29

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 15, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Players share the excitement, too. Many of them who helped the Browns break an 18-year playoff drought last season have been looking forward to Sunday ever since they played their final home game 10 months ago with a limited number of fans in the stadium. 

The Browns defeated the Steelers in Week 17 to clinch their playoff spot in that game. Even though the building was still loud, the atmosphere would've been at a significantly higher level had it been a full house.

That'll finally change Sunday.

"I'm very much looking forward to it," quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "Considering the past two years and all of the excitement that has been building and all the hype here, to be able to get in front of a full crowd in our home stadium, I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully, that place is rocking."

Most Browns players and coaches won't need to experience a full FirstEnergy Stadium to gauge how high the excitement level has been for 2021 in Cleveland. The sights and sounds around Cleveland — from yard signs, to flags, to people donning Browns gear in any public setting — have symbolized the city's passion for the team to a high degree.

One of the best examples came Thursday from guard Joel Bitonio. He spoke with one fan who remembered watching the Browns win their last league championship in 1964 and told him to win one more in his lifetime. 

"I was like, 'Oh gosh, that's a lot of pressure,'" Bitonio said with a laugh. "But it's really excited to be a part of it. These people have memories with their families and with people in their past, and they want to have those memories with their kids now. It's cool how much tradition there is with the Cleveland Browns."

That tradition is one reason why they're expecting a fully-packed, fully-amped stadium Sunday afternoon. The Browns know their fans can make a difference and help them win games this season, and they're eager to see just how much of an edge they can gain in their first game back.

"The home advantage in the NFL is such a huge difference, and I feel our fans make a difference on 3rd down and 4th down," Stefanski said. "We will be looking for any delays of game from them or false starts — those type of things are a direct correlation to our crowd. And when we are on offense, looking forward to hearing a pin drop. 

"Excited to see and excited to experience that for the first time."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Stefanski expects Grant Delpit to make NFL debut vs. Texans

The second-year safety had a good week of practice and is poised to play a role Sunday against the Texans
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out; Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable

Cleveland takes on the Texans on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve

The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury
news

Browns vs. Texans: Need to Know Game Day Information

Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 19th
Advertising