Browns Wednesday Practice Report: Donte Whitner ready for Jimmy Graham

*The Browns' starting quarterback can relate to Terrance West and Isaiah Crowell. Last season, Hoyer was fighting to make the roster, and by Week Three, he ended up taking over the starting reigns. * "This league is all about the next man stepping up and in this case there's two guys and I think that those guys showed that they can run the football in this league," said Hoyer. "I'm not sure exactly how [the Saints] will try to attack us, but I'm sure that those two have proven that on tape will have something to do with it." * After taking some bumps and bruises against the Steelers, Hoyer said his surgically repaired knee actually feels like the best thing on his body. * "Our sense of urgency is very high," Hoyer said on Wednesday in the locker room. "Obviously, coming off of a heartbreaking loss where we battled our hearts out in the second half and came within a few plays so we know how much this means and our goal this week is to be 1-1."