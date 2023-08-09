Team Coverage

Browns will play 'majority' of starters vs. Commanders

Most starters — in addition to QB Deshaun Watson — will start the preseason game Friday against the Commanders

Aug 09, 2023 at 02:06 PM
Doc Louallen

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that the Browns will play most of their starters Friday night against the Commanders in their second preseason game.

"We will play the majority of our starters Friday," Stefanski said. "Deshaun will play in this game. We will see if it's one or two series. We will play it by the ear. It's always a good opportunity to get guys through pre-game warmups on the field, get some of that game action. It's great for us to do it in front of our fans."

Stefanski didn't specify which starters would play, but he added that "Everybody, if they're able, will be in uniform."

Joshua Dobbs will be the backup for Watson and will also make his debut. Stefanski said he anticipates all four Browns quarterbacks, which includes Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, to play in the game.

He also will determine Watson's workload for the game after seeing how the offense begins the game.

"We kind of have a number of plays in mind but want to see how those drives go," Stefanski said. "Similarly defensively, if you get two three-and-outs, you're going to be tempted to pull everybody. So it's really just dependent on if you're getting what you want accomplished."

