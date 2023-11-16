Browns will wear white facemasks against the Steelers in Week 11

Cleveland’s helmets featured the white facemasks last season in Week 15 against the Ravens

Nov 16, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

White facemask NEW

The Browns' helmets will feature a subtle change on Sunday against the Steelers.

They will wear white facemasks on their orange helmets for the game as a nod to the history of the Browns. From 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2205, the Browns' helmets featured the white facemasks. It was associated with the Kardiac Kids, the Bernie Kosar era and the Browns' return as an expansion franchise.

The last time the Browns wore the white facemasks was against the Ravens in Week 15 in 2022. The white facemasks will temporarily replace the brown facemasks and will only be worn in Week 11.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium as the Browns host the Steelers for the second matchup between the division rivals this season.

