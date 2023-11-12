By the Numbers: Browns win division game against the Ravens on the road

In stunning fashion, the Browns defeated the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. It was a tale of two halves, but the Browns finished stronger than the Ravens.
Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.
1— CB Greg Newsome II grabbed his first career interception in the fourth quarter and returned the ball 34 yards for a touchdown. The play cut the Ravens lead to one point.
2 — The Browns forced two interceptions against QB Lamar Jackson, who had only thrown three entering Sunday's game.
3 —The Browns sacked Jackson three times Sunday and now have 30 total sacks on the season.
14— QB Deshaun Watson completed all 14 of his passes in the second half for 134 yards.
98 — WR Amari Cooper caught six passes for 98 yards. He now has 715 yards receiving this season.
67.8 — Jackson's passer rating was 67.8, which is the second-lowest he has recorded this season.
106 — The Browns held the Ravens to a season-low 106 rushing yards.
10 — Watson connected with WR Elijah Moore for a 10-yard touchdown, which is his first of the year.
107 — RB Jerome Ford rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries, marking his highest rushing yards of the season.
4 — K Dustin Hopkins made all four of his field goal attempts on Sunday, including a game-winning 40-yard field goal.