By the Numbers: Browns win division game against the Ravens on the road

In stunning fashion, the Browns defeated the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. It was a tale of two halves, but the Browns finished stronger than the Ravens.

Here are the key figures from Sunday's win.

1— CB Greg Newsome II grabbed his first career interception in the fourth quarter and returned the ball 34 yards for a touchdown. The play cut the Ravens lead to one point.

2 — The Browns forced two interceptions against QB Lamar Jackson, who had only thrown three entering Sunday's game.