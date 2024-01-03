Browns young offensive talent could get more opportunities to show their skills in Week 18

The final regular season matchup against the Bengals will be played hard by the Browns, despite already clinching the fifth seed in the playoffs. There's a chance some of the stars may sit out to rest. If so, it can give opportunities to young Browns players who can't wait to show their talents.

"We're going to use this opportunity to rest some guys," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "I feel like we've earned that opportunity with how we took care of business the previous week. I think it's a great opportunity for some guys that haven't had a ton of playing time to get out there."

Stefanski did not name specific players who would rest but highlighted the opportunity for some of their younger players. Offensively, there are a number of players who could step up in Week 18 like WR Cedric Tillman, WR David Bell and RB Pierre Strong Jr. All three players have played this season and made big plays for the Browns offense.

When the Browns traded WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions, Tillman moved into a new role on the opposite side of Cooper. He has played in 13 games this season but only has been targeted 38 times. He has caught 18 passes for 181 yards.

Tillman's stats fail to reflect his effort in every game for the Browns. He is a physical receiver who can block for his teammates. During Week 10 in Baltimore, Tillman displayed his blocking skills when he made a hit on LB Kyle Van Noy, who was about to sack QB Deshaun Watson. Tillman's block prevented the sack.

"I feel like I am a receiver that catches everything," Tillman said. "I may not be as fast as some guys. But my catching ability, size, and the way I block represent my skill set."

His other receiving mate, Bell, could also show off more of his potential. In his second season in the league, Bell has been targeted 19 times and has caught 10 passes for 99 yards. He caught his first touchdown pass in Week 14 against the Jaguars. QB Joe Flacco found Bell open on a fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter, and Bell caught the ball and ran for a 41-yard touchdown with a huge smile on his face.

As the Browns prepare for Week 18, Bell is staying patient. He's waiting his turn to take the field and is excited about the potential to get more playing time.

"If I do get some opportunities, I am going to make the most of it," Bell said. "Wherever the ball goes – medium, short or long – I can make the play. If the opportunity comes, I will be ready to answer."

At the running back position, Strong has shown his explosiveness at different points this season. Strong has 49 carries this season for 226 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which leads all running backs on the Browns. Strong also has had two games this season with runs for over 40 yards. He's looking forward to any opportunity to play on Sunday.