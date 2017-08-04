#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns set for Orange and Brown Scrimmage​

Aug 04, 2017 at 01:56 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Time flies.

The Browns wrapped up their first full week of training camp Thursday, as Day 8 watched Cleveland go through more situational work on a muggy afternoon in Berea.

It was also the final practice before Friday evening's Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, which should give coach Hue Jackson a better look at this team with the preseason around the corner.

Here's what you might have missed Thursday.

Quotebook: 'I think we know that Myles is a starter on our football team'

On-field Observations: QB evaluation more than meets the eye

Need to Know: misses practice with back issue: 'I think he'll be fine'

Hue Jackson press conference - 8/3

Browns Mailbag: What will be the deciding factor in QB competition?

Learning goes both ways with and Joe Thomas

[Browns player, coach press conferences - 8/3

Photos: Browns LBs/DL - 8/3

The front seven practices Thursday.

Photos: 2017 Training Camp - 8/3

The Browns practice Thursday before the Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

